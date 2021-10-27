PM Hasina asks army to remain prepared in nation’s need

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Bangladesh Army to remain always prepared to make the supreme sacrifice in any need of the nation alongside protecting the country’s sovereignty.

“I believe, Bangladesh army will always remain prepared to make the highest sacrifice in any need of the nation alongside protecting the sovereignty of Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest a ceremony of handing over new flags to ‘Mujib Artillery Regiment’ and ‘Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment’ and national flag (national standard) to 10 units of Bangladesh Army, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

She said Bangladesh army has been playing a pivotal role in facing the natural and man-made disasters and the country’s socio-economic, infrastructural and communicational development alongside guarding the country’s sovereignty.