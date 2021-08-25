PM Hasina for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for transfer of technology and partnership in investment to ensure equitable access to effective antibiotics and other medical facilities and to contain antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“Let us continue to collaborate meaningfully and keep momentum for ensuring equitable access to affordable and effective antibiotics and other medical facilities through technology transfer and sharing of ownership,” she said.

In a pre-recorded speech aired during the second meeting of the Global Leaders Group (GLG) on AMR, the prime minister also said, “At the same time, let us work for partnerships for investment in AMR containment”.