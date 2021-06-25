PM Hasina for stronger global coop to mitigate water-related disasters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday stressed the need for creating stronger and inclusive international cooperation to mitigate water-related disasters for a resilient and sustainable post covid-19 world.

“Growing scarcity of clean drinking water, outbreak of diseases like cholera, typhoid etc. reminds us of crucial need of water for peace and development. To mitigate the water-related disasters, we have a shared responsibility to create stronger and inclusive international cooperation,” she said.

In a recorded speech aired in the 5th United Nations Special Thematic Session on Water and Disasters held virtually, the prime minister reminded the international community that the world is confronting “the gravest global health crisis of our times” due to the Covid-19 pandemic that caused enormous economic and social disruption and thus slowed down the progress for sustainable development.