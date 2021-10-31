PM Hasina leaves for UK to join COP26 summit

The flight is scheduled to reach Prestwick Airport in Glasgow at 2:45pm (local time) today.

During her stay in Glasgow, on 1 November morning, the prime minister will attend a side event titled ‘CFV-Commonwealth High level Panel Discussion on Climate Prosperity Partnership’ at the Commonwealth pavilion in Scottish Event Campus.

The prime minister will hold a meeting with Commonwealth General Secretary Patricia Scotland QC. She will attend the inaugural ceremony of the COP26 and will address the programme at the same venue.

Sheikh Hasina will also hold a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The prime minister will attend the meeting of the leaders titled “Action and solidarity-the Critical Decade” at British Pavilion.

In the afternoon on the same day, Bill Gates, the founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates will pay a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister will attend a VVIP reception of COP26.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina will virtually attend a civic reception to be accorded by Bangladeshi community living in Scotland.