PM Hasina leaves Washington for home

He said that Bangladesh ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam and permanent representative to the UN Rabab Fatima saw the prime minister off at the airport.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister will reach Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Friday morning (local time) and then the flight will depart the airport for Dhaka after a two-hour stopover there.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15pm on Friday (local time).

On 17 September, the prime minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on 19 September after a two-day stopover in Finland.