PM Hasina returns home from UAE

Earlier, the prime minister and her entourage members departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5.55pm (local time) Saturday.

A static guard of honour was given to the prime minister on her arrival at the airport. Bangladesh ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar saw her off at the airport.

The prime minister had been the gulf country on 7 March at the invitation of UAE vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During her visit, Bangladesh and the UAE signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in a bid to boost cooperation between the two countries.