PM Hasina to address virtual press conference Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a virtual press conference on Saturday afternoon marking the United Nations’ final recommendation for the graduation of Bangladesh from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs), reports news agency UNB.

The prime minister will speak at the conference in the Prime Minister’s Office at 4:00pm virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban, said PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Representatives from media houses will be present at Karobi Hall of the PMO.

