PM Hasina urges parents to encourage children to play outside

“I request all the guardians to be attentive regarding their children’s engagement in sports. Sports, running and jumping help boost all sorts of flourishment in terms of physical and mental health. And for that they will not be derailed, she said.

She said these while virtually distributing the ‘National Sports Award’ to 85 sports personalities and organisers from 2013-2021 in recognition to their glorious contributions to the country’s sports arena as the chief guest from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to provide the award every year for encouraging players as well as organisers and for the overall progress of the sports.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the awards among the recipients.

Chairman of the ministry’s parliamentary standing committee Abdulla Al Islam Jacob was present while its Secretary Mesbah Uddin delivered the welcome address.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated 85 sports persons and organisers for the prestigious National Sports Award in recognition of their contribution to the country’s sports during 2013 to 2020.

Each awardee will receive an 18-carat of gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka 100,000 and a certificate.