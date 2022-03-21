PM opens Payra power plant, declares 100pc electricity coverage of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated the 1320 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant at Patuakhali's Payra on a day when she also declared the country's 100 per cent electricity coverage, reports UNB.

This milestone achievement puts Bangladesh ahead of India and Pakistan among the South Asian nations to light up every house with electricity.

Liberation war affairs minister A K M Mozammel Haque, PM's power, energy and mineral resources adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, among others, were present at the inaugural function.

Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), a joint venture between state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (NWPGCL) and China National Machinery ImportandExport Corporation, has set up the plant using Ultra Supercritical Technology at over $2 billion as part of a development partnership on 982.77 acres of land.