PM reaches New York to attend 76th UNGA

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina reached USA on Sunday evening to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-1902) carrying the premier and her entourage members arrived at 5:40pm (local time) on Sunday in the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York,” prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Bangladesh ambassador to USA M Shahidul Isalm and Bangladesh permanent representative to United Nations (UN) ambassador Rabab Fatima received the PM at the airport, he said.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, and state minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, are accompanying the prime minister.