Police becoming a people-friendly force: Home Minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the police are gradually being transformed into a people-friendly force by standing beside the nation to tackle any bad situation, reports UNB.

“Whenever people come across any disaster and helpless situation, the Bangladesh Police has stood by them. The pro-active role of the police in tackling the COVID-19 situation and suppressing militancy, reminds us of Bangabandhu’s pro-people police,” he said.

Asaduzzaman made the remarks at a views-exchange meeting at the police headquarters with inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in the chair.