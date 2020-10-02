Police becoming a people-friendly force: Home Minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the police are gradually being transformed into a people-friendly force by standing beside the nation to tackle any bad situation, reports UNB.
“Whenever people come across any disaster and helpless situation, the Bangladesh Police has stood by them. The pro-active role of the police in tackling the COVID-19 situation and suppressing militancy, reminds us of Bangabandhu’s pro-people police,” he said.
Asaduzzaman made the remarks at a views-exchange meeting at the police headquarters with inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in the chair.
The meeting discussed the ways to further expedite the beat-policing activities in expanding the civic services to remote areas.
It also discussed the prime minister’s directive to set up ‘police medical services’ at the divisional and district levels to ensure healthcare of more than 200,000 members of the Bangladesh Police.
The meeting focused on taking a project to set up high-quality schools for the children of police personnel at the divisional level.