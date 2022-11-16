Govt okays import of 180,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from UAE, KSA

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved a number of proposals, including import of a total of 180,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser, reports UNB.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority to pay 65 per cent of the payment in Bangladesh currency and remaining 35 per cent in foreign currency (US dollar) to the Chinese service provider of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Earlier, the Chinese CCCC was appointed as service provider at a cost of Tk over 9.83 billion for a five-year tenure. It will collect the toll from the tunnel user vehicles and also conduct its operation and maintenance work.

Under the new approval, the Chinese CCCC will get annually Tk over 6.56 billion (as 65 per cent of the payment) in local currency and $35.162 million (equivalent to Tk 326.83 crore) in US dollar.