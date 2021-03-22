President urges govt, political parties to work in public interest

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the government and political parties to work with honesty and sincerity for the sake of public interest to ensure progress and welfare of the nation as he addressed twin mega celebrations of the Bangladesh Independence’s golden jubilee and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, reports BSS.

“When the government and the political parties work in the public interest with honesty and sincerity, progress and welfare of the nation is ensured,” he told a function at National Parade Ground here.

Recalling Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s pro-people political activities, president Hamid said a new chapter in the country’s politics would begin if the politicians could stand beside the poor to fulfill their (people) basic needs.

The president mentioned that the celebration of the Mujib borsho (Mujib Year) would be an appropriate attempt to disseminate the life, thoughts and political philosophy of Bangabandhu to all as he attended the sixth day programme of the 10-day celebrations.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also Bangabandhu’s elder daughter, presided over the function with visiting president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari was present as the special guest of honour and eminent writer Selina Hossain as the keynote speaker.

Education minister Dipur Moni and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke on the occasion.