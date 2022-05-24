Prolonged uncertainty of repatriation entices Rohingyas to crimes: PM Hasina

The Prime Minister made the remarks when United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Fillippo Grandi paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina told the UNHCR that the Bangladesh government is facilitating informal education following Myanmar’s curriculum and language as well as skilled development activities keeping match with what is available in Rakhine state.

She said the environment of Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, which has a deep forest, has been ruined due to staying over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

“They are reducing the forest by cutting trees and causing great environmental hazards in the area,” she said.