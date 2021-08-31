Quader for probe as Khalid smells deep conspiracy

Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said there is no scope to lightly take the incident of ferries hitting Padma bridge, report news agencies UNB and BSS.

“Our team of engineers didn’t find any sign of hitting Padma bridge. But we have given directives to probe the incident entirely within the shortest possible time. The facts will emerge when we will get the report,” he said.

He was talking to journalists after visiting the scene where a ferry hit a span of the under-construction Padma bridge this morning.

Asked why the Padma bridge is facing repeated hits, the minister said directives have been given to take stricter action to check recurrence of such incidents in the coming days.