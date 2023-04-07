Bangabandhu’s speeches are invaluable asset for generations: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are an invaluable asset for the present and future generations.

“In his speeches, he (Bangabandhu) had given directions on how Bangladesh will run. So, it is an invaluable resource for us,” she said, unwrapping two books on Bangabandhu and his speeches after joining the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) just before a special session that began Thursday to mark the 50 years (golden jubilee) of the national parliament.