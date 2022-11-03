Government

Forced retirement

Five police officials lack 'patriotism, efficiency': Home minister

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said five police officials were sent into forced retirement as they lacked patriotism and efficiency and this [forced retirement] is an ongoing process.

The minister came up with this disclosure at an event, organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), at the secretariat in Dhaka.

Recently, the government sent the information secretary, Makbul Hossain, on forced retirement. Following that, five more police officials -- three SPs, two additional DIGs -- met the same fate.  

When asked about the issue, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said actions have been taken against those police officials whose service period in police reaches at 25 years and it is found they lack patriotism and efficiency.

He further said if the government thinks that he (official) is unable to discharge his duties properly, why will he hold a post unnecessarily?

Action was taken to replace them by other officials to get more efficient feedback, the minister added.

