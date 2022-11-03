Five police officials lack 'patriotism, efficiency': Home minister

Recently, the government sent the information secretary, Makbul Hossain, on forced retirement. Following that, five more police officials -- three SPs, two additional DIGs -- met the same fate.

When asked about the issue, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said actions have been taken against those police officials whose service period in police reaches at 25 years and it is found they lack patriotism and efficiency.

He further said if the government thinks that he (official) is unable to discharge his duties properly, why will he hold a post unnecessarily?

Action was taken to replace them by other officials to get more efficient feedback, the minister added.