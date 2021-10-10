Search committee is akin to law: Minister

A total of 53 eminent citizens of the country on 25 September called the government for immediate reconstitution of the EC by enacting a law as per the constitution.
“Although the constitution explicitly mandates the appointments to the election commission “subject to the provisions of any law,” no government has taken such an initiative in the last 50 years," the eminent citizens said.
Anisul Huq said there is no scope to create controversy about the caretaker government as there is a Supreme Court verdict on the matter.
Asked about BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s permanent release, Anisul Huq said the matter is not under the jurisdiction of the government, the case against her is under trial.
The law minister said the government has decided to form a probe commission to identify the masterminds of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.
Anisul Huq also said the government would make a law about the appointment of judges in the higher courts.
He added that the judiciary is free from the influence of the executive branch of the government.