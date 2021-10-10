Search committee is akin to law: Minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has said the next election commission would be formed through a search committee as there is not enough time to make a law in this regard.

He reasoned that the search committee is akin to a law, while speaking at a ‘Meet the Reporters’ programme organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity at the city’s Segunbagicha on Sunday.

The minister said enacting a law within 15 February is not possible and the law would be made later.