Senior assistant secy terminated for posting ‘indecent’ poem on Facebook

The ministry issued a notification terminating him from job for misconduct. The notification was issued on 13 June.
Saidur Rahman posted an obscene, indecent and objectionable poem at 7:46pm on 8 October 2020 from his Facebook id ‘Rahman Henry’, the notification said.
As the post tarnished the image of the administration, a departmental case was filed against Saidur under the government servants (discipline and appeal) rule. He was served a show-cause notice. The government later appointed an official tasked with investigating the matter as they found the accused official’s written explanation and his personal testimony not satisfactory.
The probe official following the investigation said the allegation brought against Saidur Rahman has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt. A primary decision was taken to expel him from the job and he was served a second show-cause notice.
The government later terminated Saidur from the job following due procedure, the notification added.