Senior assistant secy terminated for posting ‘indecent’ poem on Facebook

The ministry issued a notification terminating him from job for misconduct. The notification was issued on 13 June.

Saidur Rahman posted an obscene, indecent and objectionable poem at 7:46pm on 8 October 2020 from his Facebook id ‘Rahman Henry’, the notification said.

As the post tarnished the image of the administration, a departmental case was filed against Saidur under the government servants (discipline and appeal) rule. He was served a show-cause notice. The government later appointed an official tasked with investigating the matter as they found the accused official’s written explanation and his personal testimony not satisfactory.