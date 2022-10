The cabinet on Monday approved the proposed list of 22 holidays for the 2023 calendar year, but eight holidays would coincided with weekends (Fridays and Saturdays).

The approval came from the regular cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

There will be 14 general holidays and the remaining eight days by the executive order of the government, said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat.