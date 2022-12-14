List of martyred intellectuals to be published by 26 March

"A committee has been formed nationally to make a list of martyred intellectuals. A list has already been prepared. Hundreds of new applications have been received. Hope to come up with the full list of martyred intellectuals within 26 March, the Independence Day," the minister added.

When asked about banning the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, AKM Mozammel said they cannot have the right to do politics in Bangladesh.

Razakars and their collaborators are still active in the country, he added.