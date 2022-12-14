Government

List of martyred intellectuals to be published by 26 March

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The minister for liberation war AKM Mozammel Haque talks to media after paying homage to martyred intellectuals memorial at Rayerbazar in Dhaka marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day on 14 December 2022Zahidul Karim

The full list of martyred intellectuals will be published by the next 26 March, the Independence Day, said the minister for liberation war AKM Mozammel Haque.

He came up with this disclosure on Wednesday while talking to journalists after paying rich homage to martyred intellectuals memorial at Rayerbazar in Dhaka to mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

"A committee has been formed nationally to make a list of martyred intellectuals. A list has already been prepared. Hundreds of new applications have been received. Hope to come up with the full list of martyred intellectuals within 26 March, the Independence Day," the minister added.

When asked about banning the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, AKM Mozammel said they cannot have the right to do politics in Bangladesh.

Razakars and their collaborators are still active in the country, he added.

