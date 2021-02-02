Virus disappears naturally if infection drops below 3pc: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque said virus disappear naturally if the rate of infection decreases below 3 per cent.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister claimed this on today, Tuesday, while speaking in an occasion at city hotel.

He recalled the achievement of health sector during COVID-19 pandemic and said the infection rate of the country is fluctuating between three and four per cent.

The minister urged all to maintain the continuity of wearing face mask to control the current infection rate.

At the event, he called upon public representatives to encourage common people for taking COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccination campaign will launch countrywide from 7 February. I will urge the lawmakers, ministers and secretaries to take part in the campaign.”

“Along with them, I will also request local representatives to take the local people to the hospital and encourage them for taking vaccine,” the health minister added.