We’ve ignored health sector: Health minister

Bangladesh health minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that the country's health sector has remained neglected.

“I want to say it rather strongly, we did not give due importance to the health sector. We’ve neglected this sector,” the minister said at a discussion organised at BSMMU (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital). The discussion was organised marking the university day.

Zahid Maleque was the state minister for health in the previous term of ruling Awami League government.

“We’ve got the results of not giving importance to the health sector during this coronavirus pandemic. Not only we, no country gave due importance to the health sector. Everyone is realising during this pandemic that how helpless we are,” the minister added.