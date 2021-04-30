We’ve ignored health sector: Health minister

Bangladesh health minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that the country's health sector has remained neglected.
“I want to say it rather strongly, we did not give due importance to the health sector. We’ve neglected this sector,” the minister said at a discussion organised at BSMMU (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital). The discussion was organised marking the university day.
Zahid Maleque was the state minister for health in the previous term of ruling Awami League government.
“We’ve got the results of not giving importance to the health sector during this coronavirus pandemic. Not only we, no country gave due importance to the health sector. Everyone is realising during this pandemic that how helpless we are,” the minister added.
Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh lags behind in health research. We have to improve here.
The minister further said, spaceships are being sent into space, lethal weapons are being made but the country, and whole world is now infested with an invisible enemy that cannot even be caught.
“It feels like we’re totally beaten,” he added.
He also said that the people around the globe have been realising what happens to human being when we face disaster in health sector. All types of development come to a halt if health sector faces calamity.
“Currently, our health sector gets only 0.9 per cent allocation of the budget. In many countries, this allocation is between three to 10 per cent. We have been working to take the allocation somewhere around nine to 10 per cent,” Zahid Maleque said.
BSMMU vice chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed chaired the programme that was inaugurated by education minister Dipu Moni.