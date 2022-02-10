Work collectively for continuation of country’s development: PM Hasina to Ansar

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel to make collective efforts for continuing the pace of advancement to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

“I want all of you to work together to keep running the country’s development spree,” she said while addressing as the chief guest the 42nd Ansar and VDP National Rally-2022.

She virtually joined the rally held at Ansar and VDP’s academy in Shafipur of Gazipur from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

She said that Bangladesh’s per capita income and GDP have increased and its economy has strengthened despite the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled the global economy.