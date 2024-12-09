Bangladesh-India relations shrouded in cloud, it has to be removed

Visiting Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveyed a message to Dhaka that the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh have been shrouded in a cloud and that cloud has to be removed. Bangladesh also reiterated that it has to be removed.

Vikram Misri conveyed this message when he called on the Chief Adviser to the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka on Monday.