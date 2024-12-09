Vikram Misri meets Chief Adviser
Bangladesh-India relations shrouded in cloud, it has to be removed
Visiting Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveyed a message to Dhaka that the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh have been shrouded in a cloud and that cloud has to be removed. Bangladesh also reiterated that it has to be removed.
Vikram Misri conveyed this message when he called on the Chief Adviser to the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka on Monday.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change affairs Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan briefed the media on the remarks of the Indian foreign secretary at the meeting, as well as the stance of the interim government.
Replying to queries from journalists, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, “We have responded to propaganda in various ways including written statements and verbal remarks, but there are very few chances to show the events that have happened so far as communal incidents. Sometimes those were due to personal issues, but mostly well political incidents."
"Our stance is clear - the Bangladesh government is not part of it and they will by no means tolerate it either. Legal processes have been followed against those who face allegations and as per the nature of the allegations. In this circumstance, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveyed a message that a cloud has shrouded the bilateral relations between us and this cloud will have to be removed. We also said this cloud has to be removed,” she added.