PM reiterates call for Muslim nations’ collective stance on Palestine

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the Muslim nations to collectively stand over Palestinians cause saying since its 1971 emergence Bangladesh’s stance on the issue remained very firm, as envoys of seven OIC member states here jointly made a courtesy call on her.

“The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman supported Palestine and I also have been standing beside the Palestinians,” prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at the PMO.

She added, “Muslim Ummah should collectively stand by the Palestinians”.