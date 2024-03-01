Portfolios distributed among seven new state ministers
Portfolios have been distributed among the seven new state ministers, who were sworn in on Friday evening.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the portfolios, says a gazette notification of the cabinet division tonight.
Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the new state ministers at the Durbar Hall in Bangabhaban at 7:30 pm.
Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 made state minister for the planning ministry, Md. Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5 made state minister for the rural development and cooperative division, and Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of Chattogram-14 made the state minister for labour and employment ministry.
Other state ministers are the MPs from the reserved seats for women. Rokeya Sultana has been made the state minister for health and family planning, Begum Shamsun Naher for education, Waseqa Ayesha Khan for finance ministry and Naheed Ezaher Khan made the state minister for cultural affairs.
Bangladesh Awami League (AL) led by Sheikh Hasina formed the government on 11 January after winning the 12th parliamentary election, held on 7 January, for the fourth consecutive term.
On the day, 37 ministers and state ministers took oath. With the new seven members, the cabinet members now stand at 44.
Until now, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had the responsibilities of the cabinet division, defence ministry, armed forces division, cultural affairs ministry, labour and employment ministry and power, energy and mineral resources ministry.
But from now on, she will have the cabinet division, defence ministry, armed forces division and power, energy and mineral resources ministry.