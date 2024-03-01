Portfolios distributed among seven new state ministers

Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the new state ministers at the Durbar Hall in Bangabhaban at 7:30 pm.

Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 made state minister for the planning ministry, Md. Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5 made state minister for the rural development and cooperative division, and Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of Chattogram-14 made the state minister for labour and employment ministry.

Other state ministers are the MPs from the reserved seats for women. Rokeya Sultana has been made the state minister for health and family planning, Begum Shamsun Naher for education, Waseqa Ayesha Khan for finance ministry and Naheed Ezaher Khan made the state minister for cultural affairs.