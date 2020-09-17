Don't pay heed to who said what, who wrote what: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday vowed to build a corruption-free administration in the country, asking the government officials and employees to undertake their own plan on ‘suddhachar’ (integrity) and implement it effectively.
“We want to establish a graft-free administrative system in the country and you’ve to undertake your own plan on integrity and how you’ll execute it (plan),” she said.
While addressing as the chief guest the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Signing Ceremony-2020, the prime minister also said this plan will have to be upto the lower level and it will have to be implemented effectively. “Those who could do it will be rewarded.”
She joined the function, held at the conference room of the public administration ministry, through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina simultaneously directed the government officials and employees to work with confidence and stay always by the people.
“When you do any work, do it with self-confidence … you cannot do any work if you pay heed to who, said what and who wrote what,” she said.
The prime minister said there is a class of people in the country whose habit is to make criticism. “They’ll say many things about a little fault. But they won’t do anything.”
Sheikh Hasina said her government has given permission to many private TV channels and has implemented Digital Bangladesh, adding that propaganda (against the government) will continue through it.
“But you (government officials and employees) will have to have your own trust and confidence in whether you are doing the right thing. If you’ve that confidence, the people will get its result … I want to say that,” she said.
The prime minister said it is a responsibility of the government officials and employees to stay beside the people. “It’s also our responsibility as we came to power through people’s vote and we’re pledge-bound to them … those who do government jobs are also pledge-bound to the people and serve them,” she said.
About the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said the health ministry has showed enough efficiency and the government has been able to keep under control the COVID-19 as the primary works that were supposed to be done at that time were implemented properly.
The prime minister said her government in 2014-15 introduced the APA for ensuring transparency and accountability in the government organisations
She said many criticise the health ministry, but the ministry showed efficiency enough to prevent the spread of the lethal virus.
Extending her sincere thanks to all who successfully executed the APA, the prime minister said they have done an excellent work amid the COVID-19 pandemic which will remain an example in the world.
“I thank those who got awards for the work and I want you to work in the same way to achieve more awards in the days to come,” she said.
Referring to the military rules after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, Sheikh Hasina said the administration does not have such transparency and accountability when the military dictators remain in state power.
“Due to their dictatorial attitude, all is good what they do and others are bad and the people suffer from its bad results. They remain neglected. However, the dictators and their associates enjoy its benefits,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the aim of her government is to free the people from neglect and serve them. “That’s why we’ve introduced the APA to bring institutional efficiency and the dynamism to work as well as to make government works result-oriented,” she said.
Pointing out that the people are the owner of the government property, she said: “Our aim is also to utilise the property properly and reach the services to the people’s doorsteps.”
“The aim of our development is the grassroots which the Father of the Nation also did. Bangabandhu in the constitution incorporated every basic right like education, healthcare services, infrastructural development,” she said.
The prime minister also said the Father of the Nation also decentralised the power to reach government services to the people’s doorsteps.
Sheikh Hasina said the government had drawn up massive programmes to celebrate Mujib Borsho marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary. “But we could not celebrate it in the way we wanted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The prime minister said her party has taken programme to plant 10 million trees across the country alongside the government’s tree plantation campaign on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho.
“We’ve to make arrangements so that a single person doesn’t remain landless or homeless … we’ll be able to reach electricity to every house by this year, Insha Allah,” she said.
Senior secretaries and secretaries to the ministries and divisions signed the APA on behalf of their respective agencies at the function in the conference room of the public administration ministry.
The power division was recognised with the crest and certificate as the best performer in the implementation of APA in 2019-2020 fiscal, while the agriculture ministry and the energy and mineral resources division were adjudged as the second best performer and third best performer respectively.
Besides, seven other ministries and divisions received certificates as recognition to their outstanding performance in the execution of the APA.
The ministries and divisions are water resources ministry, ICT division, information ministry, rural development and cooperatives division, fisheries and livestock ministry, finance division and economic relations division.
Senior secretary of internal resources division Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem received the integrity award for exercising integrity as the senior secretary of energy and mineral resources division during the 2019-20 fiscal.
The public administration ministry was recognised as the best in implementing the national integrity strategy successfully, while the industries ministry and the labour and employment ministry as the second best and the railway ministry as the third best in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, on behalf of the prime minister, handed over crests and certificates to the secretaries concerned for outstanding performances of their ministries and divisions in implementing APAs.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain also spoke at the function conducted by cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.