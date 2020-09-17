Don't pay heed to who said what, who wrote what: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday vowed to build a corruption-free administration in the country, asking the government officials and employees to undertake their own plan on ‘suddhachar’ (integrity) and implement it effectively.

“We want to establish a graft-free administrative system in the country and you’ve to undertake your own plan on integrity and how you’ll execute it (plan),” she said.

While addressing as the chief guest the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Signing Ceremony-2020, the prime minister also said this plan will have to be upto the lower level and it will have to be implemented effectively. “Those who could do it will be rewarded.”

She joined the function, held at the conference room of the public administration ministry, through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.