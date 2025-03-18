Government offices to remain close for extended Eid holiday
Government officials are going to get extended Eid holidays this time. A five day general holiday has already been announced on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Other public holidays including Independence Day, Shab-e-Qadar and weekly holidays coincide before and after the five-day Eid holiday.
As a result, government offices will remain open for just two days in 11 days before and after the Eid.
The probable date for Eid-ul-Fitr is 31 March depending on the sighting of the moon.
The public administration ministry has fixed Eid holidays based on this date. The Eid holiday will begin on 29 March and continue till 2 April.
However, the day before the Eid holiday, 28 March, is Friday, a weekly holiday. Sheb-e-Qadar also falls on the same day. 26 March is Independence Day. Government offices will remain open on 27 March (Thursday).
Meanwhile, offices will reopen on 3 April (Thursday). Next two days are weekly holidays. So, the offices will remain open for only two days (27 March and 3 April) between 26 March and 5 April.