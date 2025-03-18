Government offices to remain close for extended Eid holiday

Government officials are going to get extended Eid holidays this time. A five day general holiday has already been announced on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Other public holidays including Independence Day, Shab-e-Qadar and weekly holidays coincide before and after the five-day Eid holiday.

As a result, government offices will remain open for just two days in 11 days before and after the Eid.

The probable date for Eid-ul-Fitr is 31 March depending on the sighting of the moon.

The public administration ministry has fixed Eid holidays based on this date. The Eid holiday will begin on 29 March and continue till 2 April.