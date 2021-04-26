Govt announces compensation for Banshkhali victims

State minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has announced to compensate Tk 200,000 (2 lakh) to the families of each victim who lost their lives in a clash with police at Banshkhali coal-based power plant, reports UNB.
Besides, the junior minister also announced to provide Tk 50,000 as treatment cost to each of the victims who had sustained injuries in the incident.
She issued a statement in this regard on Monday.
Seven people were killed and 15 others injured in the workers-police clash at the coal-based power plant in Banshkhali on 17 April.
In her statement, Monnujan Sufian said "The Banshkhali incident is unfortunate. A family becomes helpless when one of its working members dies. There is a scope to provide financial assistance to the family from the Workers Welfare Fund of the ministry."
She also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and the early recovery of those who were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Earlier, Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury demanded Tk 5 million compensation for the families of each worker killed in the clash at S Alam Group's coal-based power plant in Banshkhali.
On 17 April, five workers lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries as police open fired on protesting workers. They were agitating for payment of dues as well as breaks for prayer/iftar during Ramadan.
Later, two more workers succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.