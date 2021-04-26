Govt announces compensation for Banshkhali victims

State minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has announced to compensate Tk 200,000 (2 lakh) to the families of each victim who lost their lives in a clash with police at Banshkhali coal-based power plant, reports UNB.

Besides, the junior minister also announced to provide Tk 50,000 as treatment cost to each of the victims who had sustained injuries in the incident.

She issued a statement in this regard on Monday.