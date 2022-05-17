Govt approves Tk 2.46 trillion ADP for FY23

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the annual development programme (ADP) for FY23 with an outlay of Tk 2,46,066.09 crore, up by 9.23 per cent from the previous year, reports UNB.

The highest allocation has gone to the transport and communication sector apart of prioritising optimum utilization of public fund by checking misuse, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters on Tuesday.

Some 1,435 projects are in the new ADP including some 1,244 investment projects, some 106 technical assistance projects and some 85 projects to be financed from the own fund of the autonomous bodies and corporations.