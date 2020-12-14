Govt can’t recommend withdrawal of graft cases: HC

The High Court delivered a judgment stating that the government cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of any corruption case moved by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday which was disclosed on Sunday, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

Stating it as a ground-breaking judgment, Khurshid Alam said the home ministry had recommended withdrawal of numerous cases including some ACC cases under section 494, after Awami League government came into power after 1/11.