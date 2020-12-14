Govt can’t recommend withdrawal of graft cases: HC

The High Court delivered a judgment stating that the government cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of any corruption case moved by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Thursday which was disclosed on Sunday, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
Stating it as a ground-breaking judgment, Khurshid Alam said the home ministry had recommended withdrawal of numerous cases including some ACC cases under section 494, after Awami League government came into power after 1/11.
Many cases were withdrawn but cases filed by ACC could not be withdrawn due to legal complications.
At that time, the home ministry recommended withdrawal of a case filed by ACC against UP chairman in Sylhet while the court also ordered to withdraw the case.
In 2016 ACC filed a review petition over the matter stating that the process of the case withdrawal failed to follow legal process.
The HC finally passed the order on Thursday after hearing the review appeal of ACC.
The HC said according to the amended law ACC is an independent and individual organization no one can interfere by recommending withdrawal of any cases of ACC.