Govt to honour foreign friends once again for contribution to the Liberation War

Awarding foreign friends and institutions for the liberation war

Most of the crests' gold is fake!

Rozina Islam

Gold crests have been awarded to the foreign heads of state, politicians, philosophers, artists, writers, intellectuals and eminent persons from around the world for their contribution to the liberation. The crests, however, do not contain the stipulated amount of gold. And instead of silver, the metal has been replaced by an amalgamation of brass, copper and zinc.

This fraud was revealed during tests conducted by the Bangladesh Standards Testing Institute (BSTI). The ministry of liberation war affairs had asked BSTI to test the crests made for 31 persons and institutions to be honoured in the third phase of the seven-phase awards.

Each crest, according to the concerned directives, was to contain one bhori (16 anna or 11.664 grams) of gold and 30 bhori of silver. BSTI's tests revealed that each crest contained only 2.363 grams of gold (3.15 anna). And instead of 30 bhori of silver, there was an amalgamation of brass, copper and zinc.

When asked about the matter, BSTI deputy director Taher Jamil confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. The liberation war affairs ministry, however, has taken no punitive action against those who supplied the crests.

Quite to the contrary, one bill showed that the supplier firm was paid for two bhori of gold (23.5 grams) and 30 bhori of silver for one crest.

The crests were bought without an open tender. Other than 60 of the 338 crests, all were supplied by the company Amecon. However, despite contacting the ministry, it could not be found out which company supplied those 60 crests.

Records show that In the third phase of the awards, the crests were sent to BSTI for tests in accordance to the rules on 18 October 2012. The crests were presented to 61 foreign recipients two days later on 20 October.