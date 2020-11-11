Govt to inspect all pvt hospitals, diagnostic centres: DGHS

But a hospital must take approval from the DGHS for delivering psychiatric treatment, Alam said.



"We had an emergency meeting and formed a committee. Civil surgeons and local administrations have been directed to take measures. We alone can't complete this job; we need help from the administration and law enforcers," the DG said.



Replying to a question from a journalist that the deceased ASP had failed get proper treatment in a government hospital, Alam said, "I don't have any information about it. Legal action will surely be taken if the allegation is true."



There are 6,067 licensed institutes, including 2,130 hospitals, 3,856 diagnostic centres, and 81 blood banks in the country, he said.



