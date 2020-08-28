Govt to introduce new rules for public transport

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials said they have obtained a go-ahead from the high-ups of the government.

Some of the BRTA officials and people against the increased bus fares expressed their concern over whether the concerned quarters would actually revert to the previous fares.

They said though the transport owners and workers’ leaders promised they would revert to the previous fare, in the past they did not do so. When the government reset fares due to a fall in fuel prices, they did not comply.

They said BRTA has nothing to do, but to conduct some mobile courts in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Earlier on 26 March, the authorities shut down public transport following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country on 8 March.