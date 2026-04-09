BNP takes a different path on judicial independence

The BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government has placed bills in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) to repeal two ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government—one on establishing an independent secretariat for the Supreme Court and another on the appointment of judges.

This move comes despite the party’s earlier commitments, outlined in its 31-point reform agenda and election manifesto, to ensure judicial independence.

Political analysts say the BNP’s current stance contradicts its earlier commitments. Judicial reform was one of the key expectations that emerged after the July mass uprising.

During the tenure of the Awami League government, the BNP had been a victim of politicisation of the judiciary and had been vocal in favour of judicial independence.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sharif Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that after advocating for judicial independence for a long time, the BNP’s current position appears inconsistent to many.