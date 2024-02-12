Steps underway to reduce metrorail movement interval: Quader

Quader, also general secretary of governing Bangladesh Awami League, said increasing the number of metro coaches depends on technical issues.

There is no metrorail having more than five coaches anywhere in the world but the metrorail in Bangladesh has already been running with six compartments, he stated.

But, the transport minister said, due to the increased demand, work is going on whether the interval period between the movements of two metrorail could be reduced to 8 minutes from existing 10 minutes.