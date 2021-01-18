Graft case: ACC challenges Ishraque’s acquittal

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed an appeal petition against a Dhaka court order that had acquitted BNP mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain.
The appeal petition was put before the HC bench of justice Md Salim on Monday, said Khurshid Alam Khan, ACC lawyer.
ACC assistant director Shamsul Alam filed two cases with Ramna police station on 29 and 30 August 2010 against Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque also children of late former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka.
According to the case statements, during a primary inquiry, the ACC found that Ishraque and Sarika acquired wealth worth about Tk 50 million beyond known sources of income.
On 1 September 2008, it asked them to submit their wealth statements within seven days which they failed to do.
As per the ACC findings, Ishraque has illegal wealth worth about Tk 30 million while Sarika possesses wealth worth about Tk 20 million.
ACC deputy director Jahangir Hossain, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet against Ishraque on 6 December 2018.
On 5 May last year, a court issued a warrant for Ishraque’s arrest after accepting charges against him in his absence.
Ishraque surrendered before the court on 9 December 2019 and secured bail in the case.
On 14 January 2020, a Dhaka court framed charges against Ishraque.
On 23 December 2020, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka-4 Special Judge Court acquitted Ishraque in the case.