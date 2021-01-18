Graft case: ACC challenges Ishraque’s acquittal



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed an appeal petition against a Dhaka court order that had acquitted BNP mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain.

The appeal petition was put before the HC bench of justice Md Salim on Monday, said Khurshid Alam Khan, ACC lawyer.

ACC assistant director Shamsul Alam filed two cases with Ramna police station on 29 and 30 August 2010 against Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque also children of late former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka.

According to the case statements, during a primary inquiry, the ACC found that Ishraque and Sarika acquired wealth worth about Tk 50 million beyond known sources of income.

On 1 September 2008, it asked them to submit their wealth statements within seven days which they failed to do.