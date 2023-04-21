Bangladesh needs more commitment to “reach the top” in terms of labour standards: US

The United States has said as Bangladesh moves to graduate from a least developed country to a middle-income country in 2026, more will be expected of it on labour rights, as well human rights and good governance.

"Strong labour laws and their implementation are needed to provide US companies and investors with assurances that Bangladesh is a stable and predictable environment and can create greater economic opportunities for both of our countries," US Department of Labor's deputy undersecretary for international affairs Thea Lee told UNB in an exclusive interview done remotely.

Asked whether US sees other countries the same way like Bangladesh when it checks labour standards and workers' rights, Lee said the US Department of Labor and the US government seek and support respect for fundamental workers' rights in all countries with which they have trade and diplomatic relations, and for all countries that are part of the global economy.

Lee, who was named deputy undersecretary for international affairs on 10 May, 2021, said their government has consistently supported the people and workers of Myanmar in their efforts to advance democracy and protect human and workers' rights in their country.

"We continue to work with likeminded nations and the international institutions in supporting these desires of the people of Myanmar, calling for the restoration of the democratically-elected government," Lee said, adding that they have strongly condemned - and supported international efforts to counter - the denial of democratic and human rights by the military regime.