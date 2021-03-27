Ground-level cooperation needed to check all border incidents: Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ground-level cooperation is needed to check all those incidents happening along the India-Bangladesh border, reports UNB.
The Indian prime minister came up with the remark when prime minister Sheikh Hasina requested him to look after the matter properly so that the sad border incidents could be reduced to a zero level.
The border incidents between two neighbouring countries were discussed during the bilateral meeting held at the prime minister's office. PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
"Ground-level cooperation will help check this kind of incident," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the Indian prime minister as saying.
Water sharing
Talking about the water-sharing of common rivers, including that of the Teesta River, Sheikh Hasina said the decision of signing the Teesta water-sharing treaty was taken jointly nine years back.
"But it's yet to be implemented," she said adding that the people living in the vicinity of the Teesta River have been suffering a lot.
We're committed to a reasonable solution to sharing of water of all the rivers
In reply, the Indian prime minister said, "We're committed to a reasonable solution to sharing of water of all the rivers."
Regarding the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina expected more active role of India regarding the repatriation of over one million Rohingyas.
She mentioned that the Rohingyas should be repatriated as soon as possible for preventing their involvement in drug business and terrorist activities. "The sooner the better," she said.
In reply, Narendra Modi said Indian wants sustainable return of the refugees.
Thanks for vaccine
Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh and said this reflects India's 'neighbour first' policy. She said the first commercial consignment of Covid-19 vaccine has been used and hoped that the rest of the consignments will be delivered soon.
Sheikh Hasina also thanked the Indian prime minister for giving 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as gift. The Indian prime minister said that his country gifted another consignment of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine and 109 life-saving ambulances.
Meaningful cooperation
Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and India are the biggest producers and users countries. "So we must need to cooperate more meaningfully for this sector," she said.
She invited foreign direct investment in state-run jute mills under the public-private partnership.
In this context, she said that indiscriminately anti-dumping duties imposition is creating unnecessary conflict between our cooperation.
She drew the attention of the Indian prime minister for quick solution.
The prime minister said that Bangladesh is keen to effectively use the Indian lines of credit. She put emphasis on axing ineffective projects from the list under the Indian line of credit.
She asked her Indian counterpart to take steps to quickly disburse line of credit so that the projects could be implemented swiftly.
Modi put emphasis on increased contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries. The Indian prime minister also expressed his desire to be a partner to launch the Bangabandhu-2 satellite.
Enhanced connectivity
Sheikh Hasina said that the introduction of Moitree Setu between Bangladesh and India has added a new dimension to cooperation in the communication sector.
She said that Indian state Tripura can use Chattogram Airport alongside Chattogram and Mongla ports. Stating some routes to connect Bangladesh with Nepal and Bhutan, Sheikh Hasina expected consideration from India.
She said that if the motor vehicles agreement among Bangladesh, India and Nepal is signed, all three countries will be benefitted.
Important milestone
They also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the Press secretary said.
During the meeting, the prime minister termed 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India as an important milestone.
Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to Narendra Modi for accepting positively the proposal of Bangladesh for naming "Mujibnagar-Nadia Road" as Shadhinata Sharok.
During the meeting, the Indian prime minister put emphasis on expediting the ongoing projects between Bangladesh and India.
Besides, Narendra Modi said, India is going to establish "Bangabandhu Chair" at Delhi University in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.