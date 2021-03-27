Ground-level cooperation needed to check all border incidents: Modi

Regarding the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina expected more active role of India regarding the repatriation of over one million Rohingyas.



She mentioned that the Rohingyas should be repatriated as soon as possible for preventing their involvement in drug business and terrorist activities. "The sooner the better," she said.



In reply, Narendra Modi said Indian wants sustainable return of the refugees.



Thanks for vaccine



Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh and said this reflects India's 'neighbour first' policy. She said the first commercial consignment of Covid-19 vaccine has been used and hoped that the rest of the consignments will be delivered soon.



Sheikh Hasina also thanked the Indian prime minister for giving 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as gift. The Indian prime minister said that his country gifted another consignment of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine and 109 life-saving ambulances.



Meaningful cooperation



Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and India are the biggest producers and users countries. "So we must need to cooperate more meaningfully for this sector," she said.



She invited foreign direct investment in state-run jute mills under the public-private partnership.



In this context, she said that indiscriminately anti-dumping duties imposition is creating unnecessary conflict between our cooperation.



She drew the attention of the Indian prime minister for quick solution.



The prime minister said that Bangladesh is keen to effectively use the Indian lines of credit. She put emphasis on axing ineffective projects from the list under the Indian line of credit.



She asked her Indian counterpart to take steps to quickly disburse line of credit so that the projects could be implemented swiftly.



Modi put emphasis on increased contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries. The Indian prime minister also expressed his desire to be a partner to launch the Bangabandhu-2 satellite.