Bangladeshi national receives honorary British award

British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke presented the Insignia of an honorary member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to Shehlina Ahmed, a former British High Commission Dhaka employee.

Shehlina Ahmed was announced as a recipient of the award in 2022 for services to health sector development in Bangladesh. The insignia was presented at a ceremony held at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Dhaka on 31 January 2024.