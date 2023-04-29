Tough action for any attempt to create anarchy before the general election: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation before the national election in the country will be dealt with stern action, reports UNB.

He came up with the remark while exchanging views with newspersons at Sylhet Police lines on Saturday noon.

The IGP said that the police now are fully capable of maintaining the law and order during the time of elections, including the city polls.