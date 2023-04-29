Tough action for any attempt to create anarchy before the general election: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation before the national election in the country will be dealt with stern action, reports UNB.
He came up with the remark while exchanging views with newspersons at Sylhet Police lines on Saturday noon.
The IGP said that the police now are fully capable of maintaining the law and order during the time of elections, including the city polls.
“Police are ready to perform any duty entrusted by the Election Commission,” he said.
Al-Mamun also said police along with people have been successful in preventing the spread of militancy and terrorism in the country following the prime minister’s zero tolerance policy against those.
Speaking regarding spreading rumour on social media, the IGP said legal action will be taken against those who will spread rumour in any situation.