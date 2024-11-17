UK expects Dr Yunus to lay out vision for national reconciliation

In reply she said, "Of course, and we expect Prof Yunus to lay out his vision for how all that will unfold."

West said they know that the interim government in Bangladesh has committed to restoring peace and order, ensuring accountability and promoting national reconciliation, and it has the full support of the UK government in these objectives.

Responding to a question on BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman's return, the British minister said they did not discuss individual cases but they want to support the government because it is in the period of transition.

"We want to support the interim government in all the works that it is doing," she said.

"We know that there are very strong people to people ties between Bangladesh and the UK," the UK minister said.