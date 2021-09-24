Guterres praises Bangladesh’s development, PM Hasina’s leadership

The United Nations (UN) secretary general António Guterres has highly appreciated the development miracle of Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He lauded the Bangladesh premier and her apt leadership to advance the country with overall development as he had bilateral talks with Sheikh Hasina at Lotte New York Palace here on Thursday afternoon (BD time this morning).

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen later briefed the media about the prime minister’s scheduled events on the day ahead of her UNGA address today.

At the outset of the meeting with Sheikh Hasina, Guterres warmly welcomed her.