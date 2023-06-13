Salahuddin Ahmed gets travel pass, must return within 3 months

Former state minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, detained in India on charges of trespassing, has been granted a travel pass. He was given the travel pass on Monday.

According to the terms of the pass, he must return to Bangladesh within the next three months. Salahuddin Ahmed informed Prothom Alo of the matter over phone today, Tuesday.

Salahuddin went missing on 10 March 2015 from Uttara of the capital city. Then 61 days later, on 11 May, he was recovered by local police in Shillong of Meghalaya, India. The Indian police at the time said that they had detained him after receiving a phone call from local people who said he had been wandering around in an unstable state.