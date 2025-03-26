Last tributes paid to Sanjida Khatun at Chhayanaut
People from various walks of life bid farewell to renowned cultural personality and president of Chhayanaut Dr Sanjida Khatun by placing wreaths on the coffin of deceased at the Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban in the capital's Dhanmondi on Wednesday afternoon.
Her body was taken to Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban around 12:30 pm for people to pay their last respects.
Representatives from various cultural organisations paid tributes to her by laying wreathes and singing Rabindra sangeet.
Sanjida Khatun passed away at Square Hospital in the capital on Tuesday at the age of 92.
Born on 4 April 1933, Sanjida Khatun came from a distinguished family. Her father, National Professor Kazi Motahar Hossain, was a renowned scholar, while her mother, Sajeda Khatun, was a homemaker.
She was also the sister of eminent writer Kazi Anwar Hossain and the wife of noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Wahidul Haque.
Sanjida was a trailblazing figure in Bangladesh’s cultural arena — a Rabindra Sangeet singer, researcher, author, musicologist, and educator. She was one of the founding members of Chhayanaut in the early 1960s and later served as its President until her demise.
She also co-founded the Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad and served as the President of Nalanda, an innovative child education institution.
During the 1971 Liberation War, Sanjida was one of the founders of the Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha, which played a crucial role in boosting the morale of freedom fighters through cultural performances.
Throughout her illustrious career, she was honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including the Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Literary Award, Nazrul Gold Medal, Rabindra Smriti Award, and Rabindra Tattwacharya title.
In 2021, the Government of India conferred upon her the Padma Shri award. She was also honoured with the Desikottama Honorary D.Litt and many other national and international accolades.