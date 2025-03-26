Last tributes paid to Sanjida Khatun at Chhayanaut

People from various walks of life bid farewell to renowned cultural personality and president of Chhayanaut Dr Sanjida Khatun by placing wreaths on the coffin of deceased at the Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban in the capital's Dhanmondi on Wednesday afternoon.

Her body was taken to Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban around 12:30 pm for people to pay their last respects.

Representatives from various cultural organisations paid tributes to her by laying wreathes and singing Rabindra sangeet.

Sanjida Khatun passed away at Square Hospital in the capital on Tuesday at the age of 92.