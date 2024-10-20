Avenue to address student-people resentment against judges opens up: Asif Nazrul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Sunday said the Supreme Judicial Council can now be made fully operational as the Supreme Court through its order today reinstated the council to remove apex court judges for incapacity or violating the code of conduct.

"Supreme Judicial Council has been reinstated or it has become effective again through the disposal of the review case. There were much confusion regarding this council, but after today's order, the confusion has gone away. This has a special significance in our constitution," the law adviser said while talking to newsmen at the ministry in Dhaka.