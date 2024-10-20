Avenue to address student-people resentment against judges opens up: Asif Nazrul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Sunday said the Supreme Judicial Council can now be made fully operational as the Supreme Court through its order today reinstated the council to remove apex court judges for incapacity or violating the code of conduct.
"Supreme Judicial Council has been reinstated or it has become effective again through the disposal of the review case. There were much confusion regarding this council, but after today's order, the confusion has gone away. This has a special significance in our constitution," the law adviser said while talking to newsmen at the ministry in Dhaka.
He further said today's order has opened up an avenue to address the resentment of the students and the people against some apex court judges, accused of corruption and being the instruments of oppression of the past fascist force, constitutionally through Supreme Judicial Council.
"The Supreme Court is totally independent and it would take steps in its way. Through today's order, students and people got an appropriate platform to channelize their grievances and raise those to the concerned authorities. I want to see this as a positive development," he added.
While replying a question on when this council will be formed, the law adviser said the council is already in its form, adding, "This is formed with the chief justice and two other most senior judges of the Appellate Division. For example, if it gets a complaint today, it will start processing it right away. There is no need to issue any notification."
Asif Nazrul, a law professor himself, also said he believes the present Supreme Court administration has the good will to ensure the accountability of the apex court judges.