Richard Nephew, the US State Department's coordinator for global anticorruption, wrapped up his visit to Bangladesh where he engaged with top officials. While in Bangladesh, renowned English newspaper Daily Star unveiled a significant report. The report disclosed that Mohammed Saiful Alam, closely connected to the present Sheikh Hasina administration and the owner of S Alam Group, had illicitly moved more than $1 billion abroad and set up a business empire overseas.

Statewatch.net and OCCRP have revealed similar reports on massive corruption and money laundering. During Richard Nephew’s meeting with Bangladeshi foreign secretary, he indicated that they might consider sanction as a tool against corruption. The question is, does the United States government intend to impose new sanctions, especially on those involved in corruption and money laundering?

In response, Matthew Miller said, “As I said in response to a different question earlier about a different country, we never preview sanctions actions before they take place. Generally speaking, sanctions can be a tool to fight corruption. We have other tools as well, such as freezing assets and giving partner nations information so they can prosecute cases.”