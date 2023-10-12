Contempt of court: Ex-judicial magistrate secures bail after getting 30-day jail

Three hours after sentencing the former chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla, Sohel Rana, to a 30-day jail, the High Court granted him a 30-day bail on the condition that he would file an appeal petition against the verdict.

A HC bench of Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed the orders on Thursday, responding to a contempt of court charge.

The court also fined the former chief judicial magistrate Tk 5,000. He was ordered to surrender before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Dhaka within seven days of the verdict.