EC 'very satisfied' over Azmat Ullah's explanation

The commission is yet to decide anything regarding the matter. However, no more investigation will be carried out over the breach of electoral code of conduct by Azmat Ullah, the CEC added.

He said Azmat Ullah humbly apologised and promised not to make mistakes in the future.

When asked whether the candidate breached the electoral code of conduct, Habibul Awal said, "The commission has yet to decide anything. His explanation will be scrutinised. He is a local leader. He humbly promised [not to make any more mistakes]."