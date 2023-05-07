EC 'very satisfied' over Azmat Ullah's explanation

The explanation of the Awami-League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate in Gazipur City Corporation Election (GCC), Azmat Ullah Khan, on allegations of violating electoral code of conduct, has made the election commission (EC) 'very satisfied initially'.
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said this while talking to journalists on Sunday at Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of Dhaka.
The commission is yet to decide anything regarding the matter. However, no more investigation will be carried out over the breach of electoral code of conduct by Azmat Ullah, the CEC added.
He said Azmat Ullah humbly apologised and promised not to make mistakes in the future.
When asked whether the candidate breached the electoral code of conduct, Habibul Awal said, "The commission has yet to decide anything. His explanation will be scrutinised. He is a local leader. He humbly promised [not to make any more mistakes]."
Why did Azmat Ullah express his regret, a journalist asked. In reply, the CEC said, "There is no need for so many questions," adding that Azmat Ullah said he was sorry if the code of conduct was violated.
Azmat Ullah claimed to the media that he clarified his stance to the EC. He didn't violate any electoral code of conduct. He will abide by whatever decision will be given by the commission. However, he promised not to make any mistakes in the future.